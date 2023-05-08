Aaron Dessner & Matty Healy Gave Surprise Performances at Taylor Swift’s Nashville Eras Tour Shows

Even though Nashville Swifties faced a downpour of literal midnight rain over the weekend, they still got to enjoy some of the best surprises to come out of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour yet. In addition to witnessing the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement in person — and not to mention the first ever live performance of the pop star’s “Nothing New” duet with Phoebe Bridgers — fans at the trio of Nissan Stadium shows also got to see a pair of very special guests, Aaron Dessner and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Healy made his appearance during Saturday night’s (May 6) concert, joining Bridgers on stage during her opening set. He was spotted wearing the “Motion Sickness” singer’s signature band gear — a full-body skeleton suit — and played guitar alongside the rest of Bridgers’ backup musicians. The two stars have performed together in the past, and Bridgers made a cameo in The 1975’s “I’m In Love With You” music video in September.

This came one day after the “Somebody Else” singer was seen watching the first Nashville show from a VIP tent on Friday (May 5), something that some fans took as confirmation of recent rumors that Healy and Swift are dating. The speculation started shortly after multiple publications reported in April that the “Anti-Hero” singer split from Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years

But that’s not all. Following delays caused by massive storms in the area, Swifties were treated late Sunday night (May 7) to one of the most coveted surprise songs — “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” during which Swift brought out co-writer Aaron Dessner to help perform. “It’s one of our favorite songs we’ve done together,” she said as she introduced the track, the National musician standing at her side. “We hear you guys request to play this song all the time, so we figured we’d wait for a really special moment to play it. And you guys have earned it.”

See clips of Swift’s Nashville Eras Tour surprises below:

MATTY PLAYING GUITAR FOR PHOEBE IN A SKELETON SUIT GUYS pic.twitter.com/KfyrxfU3iW — bryna ⎕🍅 (@makingthishurt) May 6, 2023

i’d never thought i'd see matty healy in a skeleton onesie playing with phoebe bridgers at the eras tour pic.twitter.com/66cn5HwEgg — SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 7, 2023