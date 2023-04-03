Taylor Swift Site Issues ‘Care Notice’ After Fans Complain of Fading Eras Tour Merch

Taylor Swift‘s website posted a statement Monday (April 3) about how fans can best take care of their Eras Tour merch after some fans complained online of the products fading after one wash.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” reads a statement on the singer’s official website. “This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look. Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

The team then directed customers to contact the Universal Music store if they noticed “any dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding” on their purchases and offered replacement product if necessary, courtesy of the site’s official exchange policy.

Several Swifties have taken to social media and Reddit in particular to complain about their Eras Tour merch fading severely after being washed to the point that Taylor’s face was, in some cases, beyond recognition. “i just sent an email to taylor’s merch team about the whole thing,” one frustrated user wrote on Reddit. “i mentioned the poor quality, disappointment that all the excitement and waiting for merch is now ruined by the fading quality after one simple wash, etc.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s Eras Tour continued over the weekend with a trio of sold-out shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. During the three shows, the singer performed secret songs including “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” “Ours,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Clean,” “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One.”