Houston Animal Shelter Honors Taylor Swift Eras Tour Stop by Reducing Cat Adoption Fee to $13

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is touching down in Houston this weekend, and to celebrate, one animal shelter in the city has reduced the fees for cat adoption all week to a Taylor-specific $13.

The Houston Humane Society announced a weeklong “Lucky $13” event in honor of Swift’s trio of concerts at the NRG Stadium, reducing the fee for people seeking to adopt a cat that has lived in the shelter for 30 days or more.

“Adopt your new LOVER this weekend, and know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they’ll bring to your life! HHS is BEJEWELED to announce our Lucky $13 Cat Adoption event to HONOR The Eras Tour Houston dates this weekend!” the organization wrote in its announcement. “April 17th-April 23rd cats that have been in our shelter for 30+ days will be available for adoption with a $13 adoption fee!”

Swift is a documented cat lover — she owns two Scottish folds named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson and a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button. In 2019, the pop star assumed the role of Bombalurina in the movie adaptation of the Cats musical, and more recently, she shouted out the feline species in the Midnights track “Karma,” in which she sings, “Karma is a cat/ Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me/ Flexing like a goddamn acrobat/ Me and karma vibe like that.”

Swift’s lucky number is also the famously unlucky 13, explaining in an interview: “I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks.”

The Eras Tour will hit Houston from April 21-23. Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams will be opening for Swift during the shows.

Fans looking to adopt a cat for $13 can do so at the Houston Humane Society now through April 23. The organization is located at 14700 Almeda Road in Houston.