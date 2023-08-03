×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates in U.S. & Canada for 2024: ‘Turns Out It’s NOT the End of an Era’

Gracie Abrams will join the extended trek as opener.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Eras Tour is just like karma: It’s coming back around. Just when fans thought Taylor Swift was about done with her shows in the U.S., she announced Thursday (Aug. 3) that more dates in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as Toronto have been added to her trek.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Eras Tour Truck Drivers: Reports

The second North American swoop won’t come until fall of 2024, with the pop star taking on Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18. From there, she’ll make her way through Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana before closing out with six consecutive shows in November at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝” Swift posted on Instagram. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

As Swift mentioned, fans can now register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, after which they’ll be sent an email next week with next steps. (With luck, the buying process goes a lot more smoothly than last time around).

The newly announced dates will follow more than a year of upcoming shows in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia, for which Paramore and Sabrina Carpenter will both serve as support. The Eras Tour has already swept through the States this summer, and Swift is currently gearing up to play six nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., starting Thursday (Aug. 3) — previously thought to be her final set of shows in America.

See Swift’s announcement below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad