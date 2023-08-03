Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates in U.S. & Canada for 2024: ‘Turns Out It’s NOT the End of an Era’

The Eras Tour is just like karma: It’s coming back around. Just when fans thought Taylor Swift was about done with her shows in the U.S., she announced Thursday (Aug. 3) that more dates in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as Toronto have been added to her trek.

The second North American swoop won’t come until fall of 2024, with the pop star taking on Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18. From there, she’ll make her way through Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana before closing out with six consecutive shows in November at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝” Swift posted on Instagram. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

As Swift mentioned, fans can now register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, after which they’ll be sent an email next week with next steps. (With luck, the buying process goes a lot more smoothly than last time around).

The newly announced dates will follow more than a year of upcoming shows in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia, for which Paramore and Sabrina Carpenter will both serve as support. The Eras Tour has already swept through the States this summer, and Swift is currently gearing up to play six nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., starting Thursday (Aug. 3) — previously thought to be her final set of shows in America.

See Swift’s announcement below: