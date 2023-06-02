×
Taylor Swift Announces Latin American Eras Tour Shows, Promises ‘Lots More’ International Dates

Sabrina Carpenter will open for the pop star's shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Eras Tour is going global. After keeping fans waiting for months, Taylor Swift announced Friday (June 2) that she’s bringing her best-selling show to Latin America with summer and autumn stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, featuring Sabrina Carpenter as her opener.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!!” the pop star wrote in a post to her social media accounts. “Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!”

“@SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!” she continued, calling the 24-year-old “Nonsense” musician a “sweet angel princess.” “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Swift concluded her post by directing fans to her touring website for more information on registering for ticket pre-sales and on-sales. And while the “Anti-Hero” singer’s relationship with Ticketmaster has been strained recently (she slammed the company in November for mishandling high-demand sales for the American Eras Tour dates), Swift’s Latin American tickets will be sold through the ticketing platform.

A total of eight Eras Tour dates are currently slated for Swift’s venture to Latin America. Starting Aug. 24, she’ll play three consecutive shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol. The Grammy winner will then return in November for a pair of shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, followed by shows at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro and Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Echoing Swift’s words, a note at the bottom of a digital flier for the leg reads, “Additional international dates will be announced soon.”

See all of Taylor Swift’s Latin America Eras Tour dates below:

