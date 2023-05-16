Taylor Swift Reflects on ‘Magical’ & ‘Emotional’ Eras Tour Hometown Shows

Taylor Swift‘s trio of Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia couldn’t have been more nostalgic if she tried. In a Tuesday (May 16) post about her weekend spent at the city’s Lincoln Financial Field, the singer reflected on the full-circle feeling of performing at her hometown venue, celebrating Mother’s Day, family memories and more.

“Philly was a dream, honestly,” the pop star began, tweeting out four mesmerizing photos taken at her most recent shows. “Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for.”

Speaking of the Eagles, Swift played Evermore deep cut “Gold Rush” as one of her surprise songs at the Friday (May 12) show and clarified that one of the lyrics — “Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door” — definitely refers to the Philly football team, not the band. “I love the band the Eagles, but guys, like, come on, I’m from Philly,” she quipped.

Then, two nights later, the “Anti-Hero” singer got to celebrate her mom, Andrea, with a sentimental surprise song performance of her 2008 Fearless track “The Best Day,” which she wrote as a teenager about their close bond. “Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother’s Day,” she added in her tweet. “I love you all so much.”

The 12-time Grammy winner had also confessed to feeling emotional about the performance while onstage Sunday night. She told the crowd about how she once surprised a tearful Andrea by secretly recording “The Best Day” all those years ago, and warned that, even a decade and a half later, she’d likely get choked up while performing it live.

Swift’s next stop on the Eras Tour will be Foxborough, Mass., about which she wrote she’s “counting down the hours” ’til she gets to play three consecutive shows at Gillette Stadium starting Friday (May 19). The week after, she’ll hit MetLife Stadium just outside New York City before heading over to Soldier Field in Chicago.