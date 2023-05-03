You Have to See These NICU Babies Dressed Up as Taylor Swift Eras

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras tour is taking over Nashville, Tenn., this weekend and fans of all ages are gearing up for the big event — even the NICU babies.

Swiftie nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris were working the night shift at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown with respiratory therapist Leah Landa, listening to Taylor Swift music and wondering what songs she’d be performing this upcoming weekend when they had a hilarious idea, according to a press release.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

They then decided to dress up the babies in the NICU unit as various Swift eras based on their personalities, giving the newborns makeovers inspired by Reputation, 1989, Folklore, Evermore and more of the superstar’s albums. The healthcare workers even dressed up one of the sweet little boys as Swift’s longtime pal and musical collaborator, Ed Sheeran.

Swift is heading to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for three sold-out nights on May 5, 6 and 7 before taking the week off and traveling to Philadelphia from three more shows at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 13 and 14.

The Nashville shows come just as the 12-time Grammy winner put an impressive stamp on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 6), as she has 10 albums on the list at the same time.

See below for all the NICU babies dressed as all The Eras at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown below.

St. Thomas NICU babies dressed as Taylor Swift’s Eras. Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Speak Now Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Reputation Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Midnights Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Lover Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Folklore and Nevermore Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

1989 Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown