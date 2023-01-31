Taylor Swift Drops Eras Merch Collection Ahead of Her Tour

She wants your Midnights and and every era that came before it! On Monday (Jan. 30), Taylor Swift unveiled her latest merch collection in honor of all 10 of her album eras.

The latest Eras drop includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, hoodies and crewnecks emblazoned with the superstar’s name and illustrated versions of her from every album cycle from her 2006 self-titled debut and 2008’s Fearless to 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore and her latest smash studio set featuring “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” (The miniature Taylors also come in packs of car decals and temporary tattoos.)

“Your #TSTheErasTour look has arrived at store.taylorswift.com! Shop your new favorite #TSErasCollection styles for 72 HOURS or while supplies last,” the official Taylor Nation social accounts shred alongside previews of the clothing. This is the second time Swift has updated the fan-favorite design, which she first released after surprising the world with Folklore at the height of the pandemic.

Naturally, Swifties flooded the comments of the Instagram post with excitement, with one suggesting, “WE NEED AN ERAS CARDIGAN” and another writing, “This feels like the right era to get ERAS merch in but what is the ERAS TOUR merch gonna look like ?!??! oh god.” Another poor Swiftie had a more pressing purchase in mind, though, commenting, “Listen I’m just trying to get tickets to the tour.”

The merch primed for Taylor’s upcoming The Eras Tour arrives just days after the 11-time Grammy winner premiered the music video for her latest Midnights single, “Lavender Haze.”

Check out Swift’s new Eras merch drop below.