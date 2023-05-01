Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Exhibit Unveiled at Country Music Hall of Fame: See the Photos

For proof that Taylor Swift has been “bejeweled” since 2006, check out the new pop-up at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The museum unveiled Monday (May 1) its Through Taylor Swift’s Eras exhibit, which features a fashion tour of the country-turned-pop star’s musical journey over the past two decades.

Open until May 31, the exhibit features 10 of Swift’s outfits, each representing one of her 10 studio albums. The oldest outfit on display is a peachy, floral dress and cowboy boots worn by the singer to the ACM Awards in 2006 — the same year she released her self-titled debut record — and the most recent of Swift’s featured looks is a knit vest and corduroy pant combo worn in the 2023 “Lavender Haze” music video.

“Taylor Swift has consistently reinvented herself,” reads a description of the exhibit on the Hall of Fame’s website. “Each new album, 10 since her 2006 debut, has brought changes in her stagewear, hairstyle, and often musical direction, defining that era of her career.”

Also on display are sparkly outfits from Swift’s Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010) and 1989 (2014) album tours, a red ringmaster-inspired getup from a 2012 performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and the furry black leotard worn by the 12-time Grammy winner in her 2017 “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Fans can also get an up-close look at Swift’s pink bikini and jacket worn in her 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” video, as well as the cardigan and plaid coat looks sported by the singer on the Folklore (2020) and Evermore (2021) album covers.

Home to the Taylor Swift Education Center since 2013, the Country Music Hall of Fame has also recently added new Swift looks to the display in the $4 million classroom space donated by the “Anti-Hero” artist 10 years ago. Education Center attendees can now examine the purple cap and gown Swift wore last year while accepting an honorary doctorate from New York University, the sequin-covered cape and bustier featured in the 2022 music video for “Bejeweled” and more.

The Through Taylor Swift's Eras exhibit is included in the museum's general admission tickets, available here.