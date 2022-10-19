Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote: ‘Only 20 Midnights Until Midterm Elections’

Taylor Swift is encouraging Swifties to do their civic duty. With less than 48 hours left to go until the release of her new album Midnights, the pop star took to Instagram to remind fans that there’s not much time before another very important event goes down: the midterm elections.

“It’s time to vote early!” she wrote on her Story. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8.”

“If you’re in Tennessee, you can cast your ballot today through November 3 at Early Voting sites!” she continued, sharing a link to non-profit organization Vote.org, which works to reach underserved voters. “Waits are usually shorter than on Election Day. Most states offer some type of early voting. Register to vote and find Early Voting locations in your state at Vote.org.”

The “All Too Well” singer’s post isn’t the first time she’s weighed in on her home state’s political races. In 2018, she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats — Phil Bredesen, running for U.S. Senate, and incumbent U.S. House member Rep. Jim Cooper — and urged fans not to give their support to Republican senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, who ended up winning the race.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift said on social media at the time. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

“Taylor has been a steadfast supporter of Vote.org and we’re so thrilled that she continues to use her platform to engage voters and ensure everyone — in Tennessee and beyond — is ready to vote,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, in a statement Wednesday. “With only 20 days until Election Day, and two days until Taylor’s new album releases, we’re grateful that she’s reminding people just how critical it is to make our voices heard at the ballot box on or before Nov. 8.”

For information on how to register to vote, check your registration status and find early voting locations, visit Vote.org.