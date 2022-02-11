Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Reflect on Their Friendship, ‘Joker and the Queen’ Video: ‘Nostalgic heaven!’

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran celebrated a decade of friendship exactly the way you’d expect multiplatinum songwriters to — by releasing a gorgeous duet of “The Joker and the Queen.” The duo shared their love for each other following the Thursday (Feb. 10) release of their remix of his = (Equals) track and its music video, getting super nostalgic in their social media posts.

Sheeran shared a sweet clip of the new video on Instagram, and reminisced on meeting Swift for the first time 10 years ago. “Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now,” he captioned his post. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

As if the nostalgia levels weren’t high enough, Sheeran also confirmed that the new video’s love interests are, in fact, the kids who starred in his and Swift’s 2013 project “Everything Has Changed,” who were elementary-school age last time the world saw them fall adorably in love on screen. “For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now !” the “Shivers” singer shared.

Swift also didn’t miss out on the opportunity to reminisce on her personal and professional relationship with her “End Game” and “Run” collaborator. “This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story. “Also can’t believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven!”

The duet of “The Joker and the Queen,” its video and the subsequent social media lovefest are just the latest in years of cute friendship moments between Sheeran and Swift. Sheerios and Swifties alike will remember everything from Sheeran getting “RED” tattooed on his arm in honor of Swift’s fourth album, to his prank on the “Willow” singer back in the Red Tour days, when he turned up on stage in a clown costume.

See Sheeran’s Instagram post and watch the video for “The Joker and the Queen” below: