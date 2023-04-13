Taylor Swift Donated Enough to Feed ‘Over 125,000’ at Tampa Food Bank Ahead of The Eras Tour Stop

Taylor Swift made yet another generous donation to a Florida food bank on Thursday (April 13) ahead of bringing The Eras Tour to Tampa.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feeding Tampa Bay announced that the “Anti-Hero” singer had made a significant contribution. “Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025!” the nonprofit organization wrote in a caption beneath a close-up of Swift’s multi-colored tour poster. “Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!”

Swifties praised their queen for the private act of kindness in the comments section, with one writing, “Incredible human. Very humble and generous. Loves her fans and cities she goes to.” Another declared Swift “The people’s Princess.” A third Swiftie laughingly commented, “AND SHES THE MAYOR YALL,” citing Tampa Mayor Jane Castor bestowing the singer with the title of honorary mayor during her visit and giving her a key to the city.

The donations continue Swift’s recent giving streak, which started with similar gifts at food banks in both Arizona and Las Vegas along the tour route late last month.

Though Taylor is gearing up for three consecutive shows at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the Hillsborough County superintendent tried to use the singer’s own songs to craft a public letter warning students not to miss school to attend the “AMAZING” three-hour spectacle.

The Tampa shows will also be the first time Tay hits the stage following the news that she and Joe Alwyn had officially broken up after more than six years together.

Check out Feeding Tampa Bay’s grateful shout-out to Swift for her donation below.