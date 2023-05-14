Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan from Security Guard at Eras Concert in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift was looking out for her fans on Saturday (May 13) during night two of her Eras Tour stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The 33-year-old pop superstar stopped mid-performance during a shortened version of “Bad Blood” to seemingly call out a security guard. As seen in a fan-captured video, Swift noticeably lingered near the side of the stage and shouted, “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” between song lyrics. She then shouted, “Hey! Stop!” before continuing on with the performance.

Although it was unclear what specifically happened during the incident, social media users who said they attended the concert agreed that Swift was defending a fan from an overly aggressive security guard, who were strict and plentiful near the stage.

“taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” @jackandtaylor wrote on Twitter. “we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Other standout moments during the Philly show included the surprise song portion of her set, which included Fearless deep cut “Forever & Always” (requested by her friend Lena Dunham) and 1989 standout “This Love.”

Swift’s three-date Philadelphia weekend at Lincoln Financial Field comes to a close on Sunday night.

Watch Swift defending a fan during “Bad Blood” in the clip below.