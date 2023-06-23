Minnesota Governor Proclaims Two ‘Taylor Swift Days’ in Honor of The Eras Tour

Minnesota is going all out for Taylor Swift‘s arrival!

The pop superstar is set to perform at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday (June 23) and Saturday (June 24), and to celebrate, the state’s Governor Tim Walz sent out a proclamation naming those two days “Taylor Swift Days.”

“Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world,” Walz wrote in the Swift pun-filled official document that he tweeted out on Friday. “Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, and strength of character.”

The news comes just a day after Minneapolis temporarily renamed itself “Swiftie-apolis” in honor of Swift’s two sold-out shows. “We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis,” the city’s mayor Jacob Frey said in a press conference on Wednesday (June 21). “With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people… it’s better than our wildest dreams.”

The friendly competition between cities to one-up each other in Swift-themed celebrations has led to all types of exciting moments for Swifties, including cities making Swift the honorary mayor of the day and giving her the key to the city to renaming stadiums, streets and more.

See Governor Walz’s new announcement below, and check out our full list of how cities are celebrating Taylor Swift here.