David Harbour Reveals Taylor Swift Sent His ‘Speechless’ Stepdaughter a Handwritten Note at Eras Tour Concert

David Harbour is a superhero father on and off screen. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that was posted Aug. 17, the Stranger Things star revealed he got some major Dad points by taking his stepdaughter to see Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Minnesota, where the pop star went the extra mile by sending the pair a sweet handwritten note from backstage.

Harbour — who became stepdad to Lily Allen’s daughters Ethel and Marnie when he married the “Smile” singer in 2020 — was spotted enjoying the show from a VIP tent at Swift’s June concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. He got to talking about the show when Horowitz noted the actor must’ve pulled in some major “brownie points” by taking the kids to see an advanced screening of Marvel’s latest Guardians of the Galaxy installment in May, to which the actor replied, “Not as many brownie points as I got taking the stepdaughter to Taylor Swift, though. Talk about points!”

Revealing he “had to call in a lot of favors” in order to see the show, Harbour raved that Swift’s three-hour career-spanning production “was pretty extraordinary.” “We went to Minneapolis because it was the only weekend we could go see it and I love Minneapolis,” the Black Widow star continued. “It’s a real music town, too, like Prince. People are really there to see the concert as opposed to Instagram the concert, so it was like a perfect place to see it.”

“I did say as we went in, ‘If there is an opportunity to say hello …’ And they said, ‘She’s leaving on a plane right after the concert,” he added. “We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless.”

Harbour didn’t reveal specifics of what Swift’s letter said, but he did share that the “Anti-Hero” singer promised to send his stepdaughter a wave from the stage — a promise she made good on at the beginning of one of her songs. “She is a force of nature,” Harbour gushed.

“I didn’t really have any idea, it’s not really my … my thing was Madonna,” he went on. “I saw Madonna concerts, I saw Guns N’ Roses concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous — she’s a force of nature.”

The interview, recorded prior to the ongoing WGA actors’ strike, comes just a few days ahead of Swift’s first Latin America concert in Mexico City, which will mark the Eras Tour’s first international show. A couple weeks prior, she wrapped up the trek’s first U.S. leg with six straight shows in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Watch David Harbour recall his Eras Tour experience above.