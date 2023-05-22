Taylor Swift Danced in the Rain During a ‘Full On Deluge’ at Gillette Stadium

It rained, it poured, but Taylor Swift didn’t let mother nature ruin her Saturday night (May 20).

The pop superstar and her Swifties danced in the rain for her hours-long outdoor set at Gillette Stadium, in at Foxborough, MA, proof of which TayTay has shared on social media.

Judging by the snaps taken from the pit, the weather event didn’t dampen spirits.

“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!,” she writes.

“We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

Swift hit the stage at 8pm and blazed through a 45-song set that included “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Bad Blood,” and, appropriately, “Midnight Rain” during the later, Midnights end of her set.

The 12-times Grammy winner and Billboard’s woman of the decade award winner has been described as a force of nature. On this current The Eras Tour, however, it’s been Swift and her support team and crew who’ve had to navigate some particularly bad weather.

Swift’s May 7 concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium was delayed by several hours due to inclement weather, which meant TayTay didn’t finish until after 1am.

Next stop: Metlife Stadium this Friday (May 28) at East Rutherford, NJ.

Fans won’t have to wait long for some new, old music from Swift. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the rerecording of her third album, is set to drop July 7.

