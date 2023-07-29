Taylor Swift Shares Hilarious Backstage Video of Her Dad Riding a Segway at Santa Clara Concert

Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek at some of the hilarious backstage shenanigans at her Eras Tour concerts.

On Friday (July 28), the pop superstar shared a cute TikTok video of her dad, Scott, riding a Segway in the backstage halls of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 12-second clip finds a smiling Swift slyly recording her father while she rides in a golf cart with her bestie Gigi Hadid, who is also seen giggling.

“My dads on his segway s— again,” Swift captioned video, which is hilariously soundtracked by Chamillionaire‘s 2006 hit “Ridin’.”

Swifties didn’t miss the opportunity to reference her 2017 song “Getaway Car” in the comments section of the post. “He’s in his getaway car,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Getaway Car (segway version).”

Hadid took to her Instagram Story to share moments from Friday’s concert, which she attended with make-up artist Patrick Ta. “The most magical night,” the model captioned a photo of the pair showing off their collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

During the Santa Clara show, Swift teamed up with her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner for the first live performance of the 2020 Evermore bonus track “Right Where You Left Me.” The surprise songs portion of the set also featured the live debut of “Castles Crumbling,” from her recently released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

The North American leg of the Eras Tour will continue in Santa Clara on Saturday (July 29) and close with six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (Aug. 3-5 and 7-9).

Watch Swift’s sweet video of her dad riding a Segway on TikTok below.