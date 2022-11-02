×
Taylor Swift Confirms This ‘Reputation’ Track Will Be on the Eras Tour Setlist

"Done," the pop star replied to a fan who requested she play a certain single on tour next year.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs during the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for TIME

Heads up, Swifties. It looks like Taylor Swift is taking requests. Shortly after the 32-year-old pop star announced her 2023 The Eras Tour, a fan took to TikTok to ask that “Delicate,” a single off Reputation, be included on the setlist — and Swift obliged.

In the Tuesday (Nov. 1) TikTok, a Swiftie named Alex filmed herself singing along to an audio clip from 2018 of the “Anti-Hero” singer performing “Delicate” on her Reputation Tour. People who were in the crowd during that night’s performance can be heard chanting “1, 2, 3, let’s go b—h!” in unison to the beat of the song, filling the empty beats in between the intro and first verse.

It’s a tradition that started among Swift’s fanbase after a video of one fan doing the chant at one of the Reputation Tour’s early shows went viral. Even Camila Cabello, who was one of the opening acts on the tour, posted a video of herself recreating the original.

“Petition to bring this back for eras tour,” Alex wrote atop her TikTok.

In just one day, the TikTok reached about a million viewers — one of whom was none other than the woman in charge herself. “Done,” Swift commented on the video, confirming that fans will once again have a chance to cheer along to her 2017 track when The Eras Tour’s U.S. leg kicks off in March.

The Eras Tour was announced by the 11-time Grammy winner during her appearance on Good Morning America Monday morning, the same day that Alex posted her TikTok. The 27-date expedition will find Swift passing through stadiums across the country with Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Beabadoobee and more serving as her opening acts.

First released in 2017 on Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation, “Delicate” was given the single treatment the following year. The singer-songwriter made a contemporary dance-filled music video for the track with director Joseph Kahn, and it went on to peak at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See the TikTok Taylor Swift commented on, confirming “Delicate” will be on The Eras Tour setlist, below:

@xoxoalexmarie

the amount of serotonin screaming this in a stadium will bring #swifttok #taylorswift #swiftie #123lgb #erastour @taylorswift

♬ original sound – (taylor’s version)

