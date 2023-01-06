Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Rehearsals Are Underway & Fans Have Some Thoughts

It’s happening, Swifties. It’s really happening. Taylor Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off this March, have officially begun.

“It’s me! Hi!” the 33-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday (Jan. 5), referencing her No. 1 single “Anti-Hero.” “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you…”

Swift went on to promote her 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks. The sale has since ended, but that’s not the part that caught Swifties’ eyes.

“I knew taylor was in tour rehearsals but her TELLING US just makes it feel even more real,” tweeted one of the many Swifties who caught on to that part of the “All Too Well” singer’s message.

“taylor saying the words tour rehearsal alone it’s all starting to feel real we literally see taylor in 2 and a half months,” wrote another.

The Eras Tour will mark Swift’s first tour in about five years, her last trek being 2018’s Reputation Tour. Since then, she’s released four new albums (Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights) and two re-recorded albums (Fearless and Red), making the 11-time Grammy winner’s return to live performance one of the biggest tickets in show business this decade.

So big, in fact, that the fan presale for Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster’s website after millions signed on to purchase tickets. The level of demand led to the cancelation of the general sale, a public statement made by Swift against Ticketmaster, and lawsuits leveraged by disgruntled Swifties against the ticketing company.

Meanwhile, Dylan O’Brien — Swift’s friend and the star of her All Too Well short film — could serve as a choreography consultant for the Eras Tour backup dancers, if a new TikTok is any indication. The 31-year-old actor appeared expertly dancing alongside the Knicks City Dancers in a video on their account, which captioned the clip, “We’ll remember this all too well.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to Taylor Swift saying she’s rehearsing for tour:

