Taylor Swift’s July 1 Cincinnati Concert Will Start One Hour Early Due to ‘Weather Situation’

The start time for tonight's concert has been moved up due to the weather forecast.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images

Attention, Taylor Swift fans: Swift will be taking the stage one hour earlier than planned tonight (Saturday, July 1) at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

“Hey Cincinnati – Alas we’ve got another weather situation but this just means I get to see you sooner! I’ll be going on an hour early at 7pm – we’ll open doors at 4:30,” Swift wrote in an update to fans on social media around 4 p.m. ET, just a half hour before doors would open at the venue.

“See you then!” she added in the tweet.

Swift and her tour crew seem to be taking precaution to get ahead of thunderstorms on the local forecast for tonight. Paycor Stadium is an open-air venue, and while Swift is happy to sing through a full-on rainstorm, events generally see delays if there is lightning in the area.

She usually takes the stage closer to 8 p.m. on The Eras Tour.

See Swift’s weather alert below.

