Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Photos From ‘Epic’ Chicago Eras Shows

A diamond’s gotta shine! Taylor Swift took to social media following her three-night stint at Chicago’s Soldier Field to share a series of stunning photos from the Eras tour stop.

“Chicago that was sooooo epic. Playing 3 nights at Soldier Field and getting to sing ‘You All Over Me’ with @MarenMorris who I adore. You guys were so much fun to play for, I love you,” Swift wrote alongside four jaw-dropping images of herself onstage in various flowing gowns and sparkling dresses.

The photos were taken by photojournalist Natasha Moustache, who retweeted some of their pictures posted by fan pages. “Appreciate the love y’all,” they tweeted. “It was an incredible experience! Absolute perfection.”

A viral moment from the Chicago shows came on Saturday night (June 3), when Swift almost brought an adorable fan up on stage with her during the “22” performance, when she usually hands her hat to a lucky Swiftie who is escorted up to the front. In a video posted to social media, Swift is seen encouraging the small fan to join her on the actual stage, but suddenly stopped herself, admitted that her brain broke.

“I just had this inclination,” she explained later in the night. “She’s so cute that I wanted to like, I was just like ‘I’m just gonna bring her on the stage, I’m just gonna hug her and put her on the stage.’ And then I remembered we don’t have a safe way to get her off the stage.”

“My brain went completely blank,” she added. “I was just like, ‘You’re so sweet and cute, come up on the stage.’ She was confused. I was confused. So if anybody else was confused, that was because that child was so adorable that I tried to make her a part of the show. I had no control over it.”