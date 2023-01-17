Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Anti-Hero’s Hot 100 Success & Praises SZA

Taylor Swift is no anti-hero when it comes to lifting up other female artists during her own career wins. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the 33-year-old pop star celebrated her newest accolade — “Anti-Hero” becoming her longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 — and took a moment to gush over SZA, whose album SOS has been a fierce competitor with Swift’s Midnights on the charts.

“What on Earth,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a post from Billboard‘s official account about “Anti-Hero”‘s eight weeks at No. 1. “I love you guys.”

With its eighth non-consecutive week in the Hot 100 top spot, the Midnights lead single has now officially surpassed the seven-week reign of Swift’s 2014 smash “Blank Space,” previously her longest-running No. 1. At No. 2 this week is SZA’s “Kill Bill,” a new career-high ranking for the R&B star.

Swift made a point of shouting out SZA’s impressive runner-up spot in her post, writing, “PS – Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop.”

“Absolutely adore her music,” the “All Too Well” singer added. “So much love and respect for her!!”

Though Swift stands at No. 1 and SZA at No. 2 on this week’s Hot 100, the two musicians’ positions on the Billboard 200 are actually flip-flopped. SZA’s SOS just logged a fifth consecutive week at No. 1, while Swift’s Midnights, which itself debuted in the top spot, is currently in the runner-up position.

Swift’s recent praise follows not long after SZA showed some love to Midnights on Twitter, putting to rest a rumor started by warring fans that the two artists were locked in a contentious rivalry for No. 1. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” SZA tweeted earlier this month. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

“Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should,” she’d added at the time. “LOVE TO EVERYONE.”