Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Anti-Hero’s Hot 100 Success & Praises SZA

"Absolutely adore her music," the pop star said of the "Kill Bill" singer on Instagram Stories.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Catherine Powell/GI for MTV/Paramount Global

Taylor Swift is no anti-hero when it comes to lifting up other female artists during her own career wins. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the 33-year-old pop star celebrated her newest accolade — “Anti-Hero” becoming her longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 — and took a moment to gush over SZA, whose album SOS has been a fierce competitor with Swift’s Midnights on the charts.

“What on Earth,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a post from Billboard‘s official account about “Anti-Hero”‘s eight weeks at No. 1. “I love you guys.”

With its eighth non-consecutive week in the Hot 100 top spot, the Midnights lead single has now officially surpassed the seven-week reign of Swift’s 2014 smash “Blank Space,” previously her longest-running No. 1. At No. 2 this week is SZA’s “Kill Bill,” a new career-high ranking for the R&B star.

Swift made a point of shouting out SZA’s impressive runner-up spot in her post, writing, “PS – Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop.”

“Absolutely adore her music,” the “All Too Well” singer added. “So much love and respect for her!!”

Though Swift stands at No. 1 and SZA at No. 2 on this week’s Hot 100, the two musicians’ positions on the Billboard 200 are actually flip-flopped. SZA’s SOS just logged a fifth consecutive week at No. 1, while Swift’s Midnights, which itself debuted in the top spot, is currently in the runner-up position.

Swift’s recent praise follows not long after SZA showed some love to Midnights on Twitter, putting to rest a rumor started by warring fans that the two artists were locked in a contentious rivalry for No. 1. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” SZA tweeted earlier this month. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

“Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should,” she’d added at the time. “LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

