Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million

Unless you’re part of a microscopic global percentage of ultra-wealthy people, Taylor Swift‘s cat has a lot more money than you — and it’s not even close. In a recent report by All About Cats, the 33-year-old pop star’s fan-favorite feline Olivia Benson ranked as the world’s third richest pet, with a whopping estimated net worth of $97 million.

The ranking was created based on Instagram analytics, with many of the top-earning furry friends having climbed the ranks of wealth through fame on social media. For A-list animals such as Olivia, however, involvement in outside projects was taken into account.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing read. “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

Indeed, Olivia — named, of course, after Mariska Hargitay’s popular Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character — has starred alongside Swift in commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke and AT&T, and in the music videos for “Me!” and “Blank Space.” Those who attended the “All Too Well” singer’s 1989 World Tour in 2015 may also remember that the kitty appeared alongside her big sister Meredith, Swift’s first cat, in an intermission video that played during the concert.

Meredith, however, did not make it onto All About Cats’ richest pets ranking, nor did Benjamin, Swift’s third and most recently acquired cat, who also made a cameo in the “Me!” music video.

Olivia’s net worth was topped only by a German shepherd named Gunther VI, worth an estimated $500 million, and an Instagram-famous cat named Nala, who is worth a reported $100 million. She did outrank Oprah’s five dogs, the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette and the late Betty White’s pup Pontiac.

See a photo of Taylor Swift’s top-earning kitty, Olivia Benson, below: