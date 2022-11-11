One of Taylor Swift’s Cats Just Joined Her ‘Anti-Hero’ Challenge: Watch

Hi, it’s Benjamin Button. He’s the problem, it’s him. On Friday (Nov. 11), Taylor Swift roped her cat into her “Anti-Hero” YouTube challenge.

“Looks like Benjamin was left to his own devices and joined in on the #TSAntiHeroChallenge!” Swift’s official fan page tweeted above the video from YouTube Shorts showing Taylor cradling a hilariously startled Benjamin.

Among the kitty’s self-destructive tendencies that go along with his owner’s latest No. 1 hit? “Lets human sleep in my bed and enables her co-dependency,” according to the funny clip. (No word yet on whether Swfit’s other two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, will join in on the fun next.)

Tay’s latest YouTube challenge — which has fans sharing their own “Anti-Hero” traits — remains ongoing as the song just spent a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its record-breaking start following the release of Midnights last month.

In the weeks since the album dropped, the superstar has also doled out a number of remixes to “Anti-Hero” — including one featuring a guest assist from Bleachers, two dance-heavy re-imaginings by Jayda G and Roosevelt, and a fourth acoustic version perfect to agree with at teatime.

Meanwhile, the demand for Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour just keeps getting more intense. Earlier on Friday, the singer added 17 additional dates to the upcoming stadium trek, just days after she tacked on a round of eight other shows. Launching in March, the Eras Tour will now include a five-night run at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in addition to added shows in Las Vegas, Tampa, Houston, Nashville and more.

Check out Tay and Benjamin in the “Anti-Hero” challenge below.