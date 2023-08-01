Taylor Swift Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Eras Tour Truck Drivers: Reports

Taylor Swift is expressing gratitude to the crew that helped keep her Eras Tour going.

The “Bejeweled” superstar has reportedly given $100,000 bonuses to each truck driver of her tour before the Saturday night (July 29) show in Santa Clara, Calif., according to TMZ and ET. Swift has around 50 drivers on her tour, making the total amount of money around $5 million.

She also reportedly gave an unknown monetary amount of bonuses to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and other crew members. Billboard has reached out to Swift’s reps for more information.

The Eras Tour’s U.S. leg concludes with six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (Aug. 3-5 and 7-9). Earlier in the week, Swift reflected on the North American run before she takes the tour international. “Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour. Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy,” Swift captioned images posted to Instagram, which featured the women of HAIM, Aaron Dessner and her performing alongside backup dancers. “And I’ll never forget when @alanahaim @estehaim and @daniellehaim emerged wearing their gowns from the Bejeweled video 😂 Loved every second of those shows and can’t wait for LA. Playing six shows at Sofi Stadium lets goooooo.”