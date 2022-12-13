Taylor Swift Is 33! Which of Her Songs Is Your Favorite?

Taylor Swift is feeling 33! The superstar rang in her latest birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 13), and as Swifties the world over celebrate their queen’s day, Billboard wants to know which of her songs is your favorite.

But rather than go for just the straightforward hits, we’ve done something a little different. Yes, some of Tay’s biggest singles are here. But we’ve also rounded up fan favorites and deep cuts from each of the singer’s eras among our 33 choices.

Back in her teenage days, Swift made a name for herself with singles such as “Tim McGraw,” “Our Song” and “Love Story,” but her fervent fandom learned every word of devastating album tracks including “White Horse” and “Dear John” too. And, of course, you’re an early Swiftie if you know that her third album, 2010’s Speak Now, got its original working title from “Enchanted.”

Taylor’s status as a Billboard Hot 100 titan kicked off in earnest with the release of 2012’s Red, when lead single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” became her first career No. 1. But it wouldn’t be a birthday-appropriate poll if we didn’t include “22” alongside the hopeful “Begin Again” and 1989 tracks such as “Blank Space,” “Style,” emotional closer “Clean” and bonus cut “New Romantics.”

Emerging from her Reputation era with a new hold on her narrative and unforgettable like “I Did Something Bad” and “New Year’s Day,” Tay gave us the single that never was in the form of Lover‘s “Cruel Summer” before surprising the world with the twin releases of Folklore and Evermore in 2020.

In the age of her re-recordings, Swift has given her fans even more music, including vault tracks such as “Mr. Perfectly Fine” off Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and the mythical 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version).

And ahead of her birthday, she, of course, capped off her latest trip around the sun with the complete domination of Midnights, which earned the star her biggest Hot 100 hit since 2014 with “Anti-Hero.”

To celebrate her birthday, vote for your favorite Taylor song below.