Swifties Celebrate Four Years Since Taylor Swift Adopted Her Cat Benjamin Button

It’s been four years since Taylor Swift laid her eyes on and fell in love with a sweet, blue-eyed kitten on the set of her “ME!” music video in 2019, and Taylor Nation took to Instagram to celebrate four years of Benjamin Button.

“And then there were #fouryearsofBenji!” the official account wrote on Thursday (April 26) alongside a series of photos in which the 12-time Grammy winning superstar is seen cuddling with the fluffy feline.

“He’s a good boy,” the account wrote in another post, and soon enough, the hashtag #fouryearsofBenji began trending on Twitter.

In a clip titled “ME! Behind The Scenes: The Story of Benjamin Button,” shared following the release of her colorful music video starring Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, Swift took fans into the process of meeting and subsequently adopting her third cat.

“Hi honey, you’re beautiful,” she coos in the clip, holding a baby Benji. An exchange is then had with the kitty’s handler, and Swift asks if she can have him — and the rest is history. “Whenever I watch the video, I’ll be like, ‘That’s the first time I saw him,’” Swift later says to Urie.

Of course, the Swifties flooded Twitter with celebratory messages in honor of Benjamin Button’s big day. See below.

