Dwayne Johnson Confirms This ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Track Will Appear in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have no bad blood — especially after the actor’s latest TikTok.

To promote DC League of Super Pets, which hits theaters on Friday (July 29), The Rock shared a hilarious video alongside co-star Kevin Hart to his TikTok page, in which the Get Hard actor asks his muscular pal what music he’s listening to.

When Johnson replies, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” Hart — who can’t hear him properly due to his headphones — shouts back, “Go to the doctor. Your blood’s not as bad as you think it is. You just need a break, buddy!”

“Taylor doesn’t have bad blood. You do. Don’t bring her in this,” Hart later shouts.

The duo then confirm that the rerecorded version of the 1989 hit, plus “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” which was previously released as part of Red (Taylor’s Version), will be featured in DC League of Super Pets.

“Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them,” Johnson captioned his TikTok. “Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock #SevenBucksProd.”

Swift, upon seeing the clip, took to the comments section and wrote, “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

@therock Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock🎶#SevenBucksProd ♬ original sound – The Rock

Swift vowed to re-record her first six albums after her Big Machine record label, and therefore her master recordings, were sold to Scooter Braun in June 2019. Now she’s two-sixths of the way through the ambitious undertaking, having already released updated versions of Fearless and Red, with four albums left to go.

The singer has yet to reveal which of her re-recorded albums will be released next. A remixed version of “Bad Blood,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in May 2015.