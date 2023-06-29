Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Back to December (Taylor’s Version)’ in New ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Ahead of the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift has teased her re-recorded “Back to December” in a new trailer for season 2 of the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“Crying (Taylor’s Version),” Swift captioned the trailer, which she shared via social media on Thursday night (June 29).

Swift is no stranger to the Prime Video series, based on the Jenny Han book trilogy of the same name: She debuted “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” — originally from her 2014 album 1989 — in the season 1 trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty last year. Also, the first season 2 trailer, which arrived on June 8, features her song “August” from 2020’s Folklore, and Thursday’s new preview takes a trip through the calendar, transitioning from Swift’s “August” into “Back to December.”

As previously reported, “August” re-emerged on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs at No. 17 following the first trailer premiere. It remains to be seen whether “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” might be released early to capitalize on the new trailer.

“Back to December” was the second single from Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now, which Swift has re-recorded along with new “From the Vault” tracks and is set to be released next week, on July 7.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 hits Prime Video a week later, on July 14. Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who is caught in a love triangle between two brothers: her best friend Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and his older brother Conrad (Christopher Briney). The new season sees the brothers grappling with losing their mom and possibly losing their childhood home as well.

Watch the new trailer below and see Swift’s post: