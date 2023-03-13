Glendale Mayor Reveals Arizona City’s New Name in Honor of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Welcome to Swift City! On Monday (March 13), Mayor Jerry Weiers of Glendale, Ariz., officially renamed the city to honor the kickoff of Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour this weekend.

“And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City,” he said in a ceremonial press conference to share the news before sneaking in a couple of lyrical references. “And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.”

After the back-to-back shows at the newly christened Swift City’s State Farm Arena, Swift will chart a course to Las Vegas; Arlington, Tex.; Tampa, Fla.; Houston; Atlanta and beyond.

On the same day that Glendale became Swift City, the superstar also launched a new tour-centric portal on her official website, complete with access to The Eras Tour merch, personalized playlists, countdowns to each and every stop on the tour and more.

GAYLE, who will be opening the Arizona shows along with Paramore, recently shared her own reaction to the “Anti-Hero” singer asking her to come on the tour. “It just means the world to me and it just was really validating for me, and especially at a very overwhelming time,” the “abcdefu” singer said in an interview with Apple Music 1. “I had no clue what I was going to do this year. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had the best year of my life. What am I going to do next year?’ And she was like, ‘Here’s something to add to your calendar.'”

Watch Mayor Weiers temporarily re-christen his town from Glendale to Swift City below.