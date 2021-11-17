Taylor Swift Releases an Even Sadder Version of ‘All Too Well’ for ‘Sad Girl Autumn’: Listen

If you just now stopped crying after watching Taylor Swift‘s emotional performance of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, it’s time to get your tissues back out. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), Swift released an even sadder version of the breakup ballad, fittingly titled “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).”

“One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder. Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’ with the besties,” Swift tweeted Wednesday night, tagging frequent collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low, who both had a hand in her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore.

Swift returned to Long Pond Studio in upstate New York to record the new version, where she filmed her Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions last year. The new recording is of the 10-minute version of the song, which made its long-awaited debut on her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) project last week. The 10-minute song adds new lyrics to the fan-favorite deep cut from the original 2012 album.

In addition to Wednesday’s “Sad Girl Autumn Version,” on Monday, Swift released a live acoustic version of the song, which was recorded Friday at the premiere of her All Too Well short film in New York. “The first ever performance of ‘All Too Well (10 min version)’ was at the AMC 13 theater in front of 400 fans,” Swift tweeted on Monday. “We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together.”

Now it’s time to experience Sad Girl Autumn together — listen to the latest “All Too Well” recording below: