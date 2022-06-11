Taylor Swift Drops 11-Minute ‘Short Film’ Version of ‘All Too Well’ Song on Spotify & Apple Music

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Is 10 minutes of “All Too Well” just not enough “All Too Well” for you? Fans noticed that an 11-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s opus, with updated instrumentals and a retailored outro, was quietly made available to stream on Saturday (June 11) as the singer-songwriter-director screened and discussed her All Too Well short film at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The newly released, cinematic version of “All Too Well,” officially titled “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” actually clocks in at 11 minutes, 26 seconds. The actual “10-minute” version that was released on Swift’s re-recorded Red album is 10 minutes, 13 seconds long.

The end of Swift’s latest edit of the song repeats the emotional “They say all’s well that ends well/ But I’m in a new hell every time/ You double cross my mind” section of the song, slowly fading out as she sadly recalls, “It’s supposed to be fun, turning 21.”

Swift spoke about All Too Well: The Short Film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink — and performed “All Too Well” for the lucky crowd — at Tribeca Festival, where a special screening was held on Saturday. Swift directed, wrote and also appeared in the project that first premiered in November.

Stream her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” track on Spotify and Apple Music now.