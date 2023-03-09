Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ Is Now a Class at Stanford University

Calling all Stanford students! You’ll officially be able to take a class next quarter on Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

The course, cleverly titled “All Too Well (10 Week Version),” is being offered during the elite university’s upcoming winter quarter as one of the classes taught under the umbrella of Stanford’s Introductory Studies, and promises an “in depth analysis” of the No. 1 hit’s emotive lyrics taught by alum Nona Hungate.

According to the Stanford website, each of the ITAL 99 courses “offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program. With each quarter offering unique courses, these student-led classes are focused on hands-on learning and have included topics such as travel sketching, watercolor, music composition, improv acting, animation, and digital art, among many others.”

Swift’s artistry has increasingly been a topic of study at numerous universities across the country. In February 2022, NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music launched its first-ever class on the superstar taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos. Last August, the University of Texas at Austin rolled out a new liberal arts course entitled “Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook,” where the singer-songwriter’s work was studied alongside the likes of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Wyatt, Coleridge, Keats, Dickinson and Plath with “required texts” including four of her most recent albums.

Meanwhile, Swift herself is gearing up for the start of her wildly anticipated The Eras Tour, which kicks off next Friday (March 17) at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz., with openers Paramore and GAYLE.