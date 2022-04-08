Taylor Swift Reveals What She Admires So Much About Phoebe Bridgers’ Music

There are few modern musicians whose praise goes as far as Taylor Swift‘s — especially when it comes to songwriting. The 11-time Grammy winner has made her name off turning deeply descriptive and addictively revealing stories into catchy lyrics that span nine studio albums, not including the LPs in her own discography that she’s re-recorded and added previously unreleased songs to.

But who is one the generation’s favorite songwriters favorite songwriter? In a new interview with the L.A. Times, she shared that Phoebe Bridgers is definitely one of them.

“I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics, and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them, is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” Swift said in the interview published Thursday (April 7). “You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it.”

It was Swift’s love for Bridgers’ voice and writing prowess that led her to invite the “Motion Sickness” singer onto “Nothing New,” a 10-year-old vault track repurposed for her 2021 rerecorded project Red (Taylor’s Version). “Her phrasing is very conversational, which turns her storytelling into something tremendously intimate, fragile and real,” the 32-year-old continued.

Swift originally penned “Nothing New” for her fourth album, Red, but the track was eventually scrapped from the final tracklist. In a 2012 diary entry, she said it was about “being scared of aging and things changing and losing what you have.”

“[The lyrics] hit me more than I thought it would,” Bridgers told the Times of the song, to which she contributed vocals. “I was a lot more worried about my youth and getting discarded when I was 21. At that age, everybody writes about you as like a prodigy.”

The “All Too Well” songwriter asked Bridgers, who’s slated to play Coachella April 15 and 22, to join her on “Nothing New” with a text via Aaron Dessner’s phone — a message the 27-year-old indie rocker almost didn’t believe was real. When it turned out to be legit, she confidentially recorded her part of the song in Los Angeles while Swift did hers from Northern Ireland. In fact, the two still haven’t met in real life.

“To have won [Swift’s] trust was special — I knew there was a reason she thought of me,” Bridgers added to the paper. “I was stressed and I wanted to get it right, but she was a great guide to me and approached everything with such care.”