Taylor Swift Adds 9 More Eras Tour Shows: See the New Dates

Taylor Swift still isn’t done adding shows to her ever-expanding Eras Tour stops. Just days after announcing that she’d be bringing her U.S. and Latin America trek to Europe, Asia and Australia, the 33-year-old pop star has now unveiled an additional nine dates — one in Los Angeles, and eight across Europe.

The news comes in the form of an official announcement from Taylor Nation Tuesday (June 27), revealing via updated Eras Tour posters that Los Angeles, Paris, Stockholm, Zürich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna and London would each be getting bonus shows added to Swift’s previously announced runs in each city. “Another 9 #TSTheErasTour shows go up in lights like diamonds in the sky,” the announcement read, a reference to Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) track “The Lucky One.”

The announcement also prompted Swifties to visit the “Anti-Hero” singer’s website for more information on how to secure tickets.

Swift currently has six more U.S. cities — including Los Angeles — to visit before the Eras Tour’s U.S. leg comes to a close mid-August. Later that month, she and supporting act Sabrina Carpenter will embark on a Latin America leg running through November.

In February of 2024, Swift will pick up again with a string of shows in Japan before jet-setting around Australia, Europe and more parts of Asia. These global dates, which are set to run through August of next year, were announced just one week prior to Tuesday’s nine-show addition. Before that, the Latin America leg was announced at the top of this month.

See the announcement and full list of new upcoming Eras Tour dates below: