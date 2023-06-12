Taylor Swift Adds 3 More Eras Tour Dates to Latin American Leg: See Them Here

Swifties in Latin America just got three extra chances to see the Eras Tour this year. Ten days after Taylor Swift announced that her ongoing bestselling trek would be going global with a series of shows in Latin America, the pop star has now added three additional dates in Mexico and Brazil to the schedule.

The news comes with a post from Taylor Nation on Monday (June 12), unveiling extra shows on Aug. 27 in Mexico City, Nov. 19 in Rio de Janeiro and Nov. 24 in São Paulo. All three cities had already been included on the previously announced Latin American lineup, which went public June 2.

“Three more dates added, cuz we’ve waited our whole life!” tweeted Taylor Nation, a play on one of the lyrics from Swift’s Lover track “Paper Rings.”

The total number of Latin American Eras Tour shows now stands at 12, each of which will see support from Sabrina Carpenter. When Swift first announced the leg, she gushed that the “Nonsense” singer is a “sweet angel princess” and promised that even more international dates would be unveiled soon.

So far, the Eras Tour has seen the “Anti-Hero” pop star travel all around the United States, making stops in Glendale, Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Chicago and, most recently, Detroit. Swift officially has nine more American cities left on the docket, starting with Pittsburgh this weekend and ending with a grand five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in August.

See the Eras Tour’s full list of Latin American dates below: