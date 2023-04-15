Taylor Swift Joined by Aaron Dessner for Live Debut of ‘The Great War’ at Tampa Concert

Taylor Swift was joined by her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner for the live debut of “The Great War” in Tampa, Fla., on Friday (April 14).

The pop superstar brought out The National member, whom she referred to as the “collaborator version of a soulmate,” during the surprise songs portion of her setlist on the second night of her Eras Tour stop at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

“You guys are watching the greatest performer on Earth do the greatest show of all time,” Dessner told the sold-out crowd.

Prior to the performance, Swift joked that the Midnights (3am Edition) track “took on a new meaning when you guys made enough jokes about how you trying to get tickets for this tour felt like surviving the great war.”

“The Great War” peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2022. Watch a snippet of her onstage collaboration with Dessner here.

Later in the show, Swift also delivered the live debut of her Midnights song “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

Swift made a couple of changes during her first Tampa concert on Thursday, including switching out a few of her costumes and adding Red (Taylor’s Version) cut “Treacherous” and the Speak Now title track to the setlist as the pair of surprise songs for the evening.