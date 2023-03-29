A 7-Year-Old Taylor Swift Fan Wrote a Letter to Her Idol & Here’s What She Got Back

Taylor Swift made a young Swiftie’s dream come true during The Eras tour stop in Las Vegas, when a seven-year-old named Bella set out on a mission to send her favorite singer a letter.

Bella’s mother, Gina Lanzino, shared the details regarding the letter on TikTok, stating that the child wrote the special note right before the show. According to Lanzino, the letter read, “‘Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favorite color is… what’s yours?’ She drew a little picture and she says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try.'”

Upon arriving to the venue, Lanzino explained that Bella got an opening to have her letter delivered to Swift when she approached an usher, who agreed to try his best and deliver the note. Then, during the show, Bella and her mother receive a major update.

“We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time, and I said, ‘That’s my daughter, what’s going on?’ And they say, ‘We wanted to give this to you,’ and it was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it. She [Bella] did write her section number on the back, but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her. They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor.”

The sweet gesture is just one of many Swift has made in the past. Earlier in the Eras tour trek, the pop star made good on a promise to a 13-year-old who had tickets to see her live in 2018, but suffered an accident that results in burns covering 65% of her body. Swift invited her as a special guest during the opening dates in Glendale, Ariz.

See Bella’s mother detail how Swift received her daughter’s letter in the TikTok below.