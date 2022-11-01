Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is, at long last, headed back on the road. Following this week’s monumental chart debut of Midnights, her tenth studio album, Swift announced the U.S. leg of her 2023 Eras tour on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), confirming her first official tour in nearly five years following months of rumors.

The 27-date U.S. leg of the tour presented by Capitol One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group will begin on March 18 with a show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Swift announced during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time. I’ve been planning for ages and I finally get to tell you: I’m going back on tour,” Swift said on GMA. “The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all of the musical eras of my career.”

Swift said that after kicking off in the U.S., the tour will go on an international swing, with those dates to be announced soon.

Support on the tour will come via a rotating cast of opening acts including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. The public on-sale date for the tour will be 10 a.m. local venue time on Nov. 18. Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, with fans able to register here for the TaylorSwiftTix presale now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Registered fans will get a code with exclusive access to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will get preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix presale; make sure to register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Capital One cardholders will have priority access to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. local venue time through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time or until supplies last.

The tour will be Swift’s official follow-up to her Reputation stadium tour, which broke the record for the highest grossing U.S. tour since Billboard Boxscore began tracking touring data in 1990 upon its conclusion in November 2018. The Reputation tour, in support of Swift’s 2017 album of the same name, grossed $345.7 million and sold over 2.9 million tickets to become her biggest tour to date.

Swift’s planned follow-up to the Reputation tour, Lover Fest, was scheduled to take place in 2020 following the 2019 release of her Lover album, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Since the Reputation tour, Swift has released four original studio albums — Lover, 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, and Midnights — as well as two re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both in 2021.

This week, Midnights blasted in atop the Billboard 200 albums chart with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate — the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years. Meanwhile, Swift made history on the Hot 100 by becoming the first artist to claim the chart’s entire top 10 in a single frame, with “Anti-Hero” debuting at No. 1 to become her ninth career chart-topper.

See the full list of Eras U.S. tour dates below:

March 18 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, Gayle)

March 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beeabadoobee, Gayle)

April 1 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 2 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 15 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 29 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

May 6 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle)

May 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle)

May 19 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle)

May 20 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle)

May 26 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle)

May 27 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

June 2 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, Owenn)

June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (girl in red, Owenn)

June 10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, Owenn)

June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Owenn)

June 24 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Owenn)

July 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 8 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 15 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 22 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

July 29 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

August 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Owenn)

August 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gayle)