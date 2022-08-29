Taylor Swift’s 2022 VMAs Afterparty Look Is Perfectly on Theme With Upcoming Album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift hit a 2022 MTV VMAs afterparty on Sunday night (Aug. 28) in an outfit perfectly on brand with her newly announced album Midnights.

Arriving at the Fleur Room in New York City for the Republic Records post-show soiree, the superstar stunned in a midnight blue romper by Moschino encrusted with bejeweled silver stars across the bodice. She paired the look with an oversized white faux fur stole, dazzling platform heels and a bold red lip reminiscent of her Red-era aesthetic.

Other stars who hit the afterparty included Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Conan Gray, VMAs pre-show performer Yung Gravy, Lili Reinhart and more.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Swift revealed the existence of her 10th studio set during her acceptance speech for her third career video of the year win (for All Too Well: The Short Film), telling the shocked crowd, “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Midnights will serve as the singer’s first body of new work since the surprise release of Folklore and its sister album Evermore back in 2020. Of course, since then, she’s also been busy re-recording her back catalog of music, having released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) throughout 2021.

During the MTV awards show, Swift’s cinematic visual for the lauded 10-minute version of “All Too Well” also took home two more awards: for best longform video and best direction.

Check out Taylor’s midnight-esque afterparty look below.