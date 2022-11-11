Taylor Swift Is Celebrating the Holidays Early With a Merch Drop — And Yes, All Eras Are Included

‘Tis the season to be a Swiftie! Though Taylor Swift already gifted everyone a brand-new album in October with Midnights, as well as several new editions of tracks from the record-breaking LP, she’s ready to present something else her devoted fans will fawn over: holiday-themed merch.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s management team took to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 11) to provide fans with a status update about the official Taylor Swift merch store. “The #TSHolidayShop is available now at http://store.taylorswift.com (AKA: a shop-able Lover House)!” Taylor Nation shared, along with a video preview of items in the new holiday collection. “Tell us what rooms you’re picking out gifts and #TSTheErasTour outfits from Eras past and present.”

And truly, no era has been left behind. The website’s “Lover House” provides navigation to fans looking for merchandise from each era, starting with her 2006 self-titled album through the recently released Midnights. Swifties looking for more Christmas-related merchandise will find no shortage on the site, with multiple ornaments for her eras and singles, respectively (“Lover,” “Exile” and “Love Story” are among the few), snow globes, a “Christmas Tree” (farm) skirt and more.

As for apparel, cold-weather items make up a bulk of the offerings in the TS Holiday Shop — fans have their options of the “All Too Well” red scarf, as well as hats, sweaters, hoodies, zip-up pullover and sweatpants to choose from. Sorry, but there are no wearable “Cardigan(s)” available for purchase in the shop.

See the post from Taylor Nation about Swift’s new holiday merch drop below.