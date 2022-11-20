Taylor Swift Thanks Fans ‘For Caring’ About Re-Recorded Albums at 2022 AMAs

Dazzling the crowd in a sparkling gold jumpsuit and a cascade of blonde hair, Taylor Swift accepted the 2022 American Music Award for favorite pop album for her 2021 LP, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Coming to the stage after hugging Sabrina Carpenter, who was seated next to her, Swift clutched her award while saying that “this album is a re-rerecorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

She then thanked her producer Chris Rowe for “re-creating and elevating” Red, all the artists featured on the vault tracks including Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers, her live touring band who played on the album and to Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who starred in the music video. Swift also thanked her friend Blake Lively for directing her video for “I Bet You Think About Me” along with Miles Teller and “his gorgeous wife Kelly Teller” for starring in the music video.

“To the fans, I cannot thank you enough,” Swift concluded. “This is so special, thank you.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is the re-recording of Swift’s 2012 LP Red, with this re-recording project launching after the acquisition of six of Swift albums’ master recordings by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2019. From its release day of Nov. 12, 2021, through this past Nov. 3, Red (Taylor’s Version) earned 1.94 million equivalent album units, according to Luminate, while the original Red has earned 220,000 equivalent album units over that same time period.

This evening at the AMAs Swift also won the awards for favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, favorite country album and favorite music video. While accepting the favorite music video AMA for All Too Well: The Short Film, she offered heartfelt thanks to fans and her collaborators.

“This short film was 10 years in the making, and the only reason I got to write and direct this short film is because you, the fans, chose the song ‘All Too Well.’ You chose it. No one at a record label chose it. You picked it, you said, ‘That is the song that matters to us.’ And it just so happened that that is the song that mattered the most to me. So I’m very happy we agreed on that,” Swift said. “So the people who helped me make this, I really want to say, I will say this forever — Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, thank you so much for trusting me as a director with your immense, incredible talent. I wanna say thank you to me DP Rina Yang, I wanna say thank you to my producer Saul Germaine, my production designer Ethan Tobman, my editor Ted Guard, and the entire crew that worked with us on this. I’m so proud of it, I’m so happy you like it too. This is so special and wonderful and… ahhhhh!! Thank you! Thank you for this!”

Swift closed out the evening with a bang, winning the award for artist of the year.

“You know, in the past few years I have released more music than I have in the entire decade preceding that,” she said while accepting this award. “And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me. And so I found that the more music I made, the most music I put out, the happier I was, the more I just kept that channel open and kept creating, kept making things, and the more that happened, the more you guys were like ‘yay, keep doing it!’…I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care, so thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don’t know what to say. I love you.”