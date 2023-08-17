Taylor Swift Makes Limited Edition Yellow ‘1989’ Vinyl Available for Just 48 Hours

Taylor Swift is just months away from unveiling her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, and the star is getting fans excited with a new vinyl release.

A yellow “Sunrise Boulevard” vinyl is available to pre-order for just 48 hours on Swift’s website here. In addition to the vinyl, the purchase includes collectible album jacket and sleeves, plus never-before-seen photos. Purchases are limited to four per customer.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out on Oct. 27, which Swift announced during her last show at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on August 9. The album was originally released in 2014 and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for 11 weeks.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“To be perfectly honest,” Swift wrote on her social accounts after the show, “this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth “Version,” since announcing her re-recording project in 2019. The previous three all logged time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) with one week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2023.