Here Are Some of the Best Swiftie Reactions to Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Reveal: ‘WHAT IN THE WORLD!’

Can you hear it? The sounds of seagulls squawking, Polaroid cameras clicking, New York City traffic buzzing? Your ears don’t deceive you: Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is officially on its way, and Swifties are absolutely overjoyed.

Swift dropped the bombshell news Wednesday night (Aug. 9) toward the end of her sixth and final show in Los Angeles, where everyone from the pop star’s former best friend Karlie Kloss to All Too Well short film star Sadie Sink were in attendance. “Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day [of the month],” she teased the crowd leading up to the big announcement.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time,” she continued. “And I think instead of just telling you about it, I think I just should sort of show you something.”

At that moment, the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cover art flashed across the big screens, confirming that Swift’s fourth re-recorded project would be dropping Oct. 27, exactly nine years after it first came out in 2014. Afterward, she confirmed the news on social media. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” she wrote. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The announcement comes only a month after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) became Swift’s highest selling re-record in its first week, surpassing both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Many Swifties were shocked by the quick turnaround with 1989, even as Swift teased the project throughout Wednesday night’s show by wearing new, all-blue outfits on stage. Some detective-like fans, however, had already pieced together Easter egg clues proving that the announcement was coming Wednesday night, long before Swift even took the stage.

Whether or not they saw the news coming, though, the overall consensus is pure excitement. “no one will understand what this album means to me and to release on oct 27 of all days,” one Swiftie tweeted. “my heart is so full. welcome home.”

“It’s a great day for annoying people (me),” joked another.

See some of the best Swiftie reactions to the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) news below:

WHAT IN THE WORLD!!! how did i get so lucky 🫶🏻🫶🏻 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/s7hvr5EHUT — ben TODAY🪩 (@benstafford100) August 10, 2023

TAYLOR IS NOT HIDING HER FACE ANYMORE AND SHE IS SO HAPPY 😭✨🩵 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/ErfNfPUEEB — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 10, 2023

no one will understand what this album means to me and to release on oct 27 of all days. my heart is so full. welcome home. #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/PdENygTu04 — alecksis (@those89curls) August 10, 2023

all of us on october 27th #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/bV4nFPSdIj — mia⸆⸉ lvs mikey ♡ (@blockmiaout) August 10, 2023

listening to listening to

1989 in 2014 1989 tv in 2023 pic.twitter.com/0XXv36PTpI — matt⸆⸉ | ia (@reputamatt) August 10, 2023

It’s a great day for annoying people (me) #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/v8EUhSHxAW — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) August 10, 2023

WE DID IT EVERYONE 😭😭😭 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/WV3shhuTlQ — emi 1989 TV ౨ৎ ⋆｡˚ (@butimrwylm) August 10, 2023

Just woke up with a hang over from Taylor Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — Steven Sullivan (@Stevensully99) August 10, 2023