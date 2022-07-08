Taylor Momsen Tests Positive for COVID-19, The Pretty Reckless Cancels Three Tour Dates

Taylor Momsen took to Instagram on Thursday (July 7) to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yup…FML,” she captioned a photo of her positive test result. In a follow-up post, Momsen and her band The Pretty Reckless revealed that they will have to cancel their scheduled onstage appearances with Halestorm in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City.

“Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit,” the statement reads. “We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to.”

The post concluded, “We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here.”

The Pretty Reckless and Halestorm’s joint tour was set to kick off on Friday night (July 8) in Detroit. The United States run is scheduled to stretch all the way through August, and it will wrap up on Aug. 12 in Portsmouth, Va.

In April, The Pretty Reckless extended its record for the most No. 1s on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart by a woman or woman-led band, as “And So It Went,” featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, crowned the April 24-dated list. “Went” is the Taylor Momsen-fronted band’s sixth ruler, a run that began with its first four entries in 2014-16.

The Pretty Reckless is just one of many bands recently to cancel shows due to someone in the band and/or crew testing positive for the coronavirus. Other artists who have called off shows in recent weeks include Chris Stapleton, the Rolling Stones, Camilo and more.

See Taylor Momsen and The Pretty Reckless’ announcements below: