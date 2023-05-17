Taylor Lautner Samples ‘Dear John’ & Jokes Again About ‘Praying’ for John Mayer

Dear John, Taylor Lautner is still praying for you. One day after saying he was keeping John Mayer in his thoughts ahead of the July 7 release of Taylor Swift‘s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — which is bound to include re-recordings of scathing tracks believed to be about the guitarist — the Twilight actor has now taken it a step further.

In a new TikTok, Lautner once again joked that he’s going to “#prayforjohn” and filmed himself literally getting down on his knees, clasping his hands in prayer. He also paired the video with Swift’s 2010 ballad “Dear John,” a nearly seven-minute song about a toxic, power-imbalanced relationship with a much older man, widely assumed to be Mayer.

The hilarious TikTok follows Lautner’s appearance Tuesday (May 16) on the Today show with his wife, who’s also named Taylor Lautner and goes by Tay. The couple tied the knot about six months ago, and they now share a podcast together called The Squeeze, but many years ago, the actor and Swift were an item. The two stars first came together on the set of 2010 film Valentine’s Day, and Lautner went on to inspire another track on Speak Now, “Back to December,” following their breakup.

“I think it’s a great album,” Lautner reflected on Today. “Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

By “safe,” he means that he’ll likely be exempt from an onslaught of Swifties sending jokes and hate comments to him once Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) drops. That’s because he comes across better on “Back to December” than some of Swift’s other exes do in her songs — such as Jake Gyllenhaal, for instance, who became a target after Red (Taylor’s Version) was released in 2021.

See Taylor Lautner’s new TikTok below: