Taylor Lautner Jokes He’s ‘Praying for John’ Over ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Release

Swifties may be counting down the days until Taylor Swift releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but Taylor Lautner seems to be breathing easy when it comes to the next re-recording.

The Twilight actor, whose relationship with Swift in late 2009 inspired her hit breakup song “Back to December,” spoke about the pending re-release during an interview with the Today show on Tuesday (May 16) and whether he was concerned about fans rehashing old times. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he said, before quipping, “Praying for John.”

The “John” in question is, of course, John Mayer — who’s long been purported to be the subject of Taylor’s perfectly scathing Speak Now album cut “Dear John” as well as the album’s fourth single “The Story of Us.” (In case you need a refresher, see Swift wailing, “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong/ Don’t you think 19 is too young/ To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?/ I should’ve known” on the former, over quavering Mayer-esque guitar.)

Swift has yet to play many tracks from her third album on her blockbuster Eras Tour, including “Dear John” or “Back to December,” with only “Enchanted” on the core setlist so far. In fact, she’s mostly opted to highlight tracks like “Speak Now,” “Ours” and Mean” as acoustic surprise songs at various shows. However, that could change once she releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7, as she revealed during a recent tour stop in Nashville.

For his part, Lautner has gone on to marry his wife, who also happens to be named Taylor, while Mayer just extended his own ongoing solo acoustic tour. Lautner and his wife Taylor appeared on Today to promote their new podcast The Squeeze.