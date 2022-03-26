Stevie Nicks Pens Tribute to Her Friend Taylor Hawkins: ‘When He Left the Room, Everyone Was Sad’

Taylor Hawkins at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mourning the shocking loss of friend and fellow musician Taylor Hawkins, Stevie Nicks shared an emotional note on social media upon his death this weekend.

The Foo Fighters drummer’s passing was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts Friday night (March 25). Hawkins was 50.

“I just have to say,” Nicks wrote on her own social media accounts on Saturday, “Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips.”

The Fleetwood Mac member and solo singer-songwriter uploaded a pair of black-and-white personal snapshots of a grinning Hawkins and herself.

“He always came to my shows,” she noted. “He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of Gold Dust Woman (live) and at the end of the song I yelled out ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever~.'”

“And I meant it,” said Nicks, who went on to speak of her friend fondly.

“Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute. Sometimes that combination is way better than ‘beautiful.’ I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad,” she wrote, and then shared how she’s feeling now, following his death.

See her words below, and see many more touching tributes to Hawkins here.

“I am sad now

I am really sad

It’s like rolling thunder

Yes, that’s what I said

It’s like a bad dream~

Comes like a wave~

Gives you a moment

And then drags you away.

Our hearts are broken,

We will never be the same.

As I write these words~

I feel the pain.

But I will always remember~

That the laughter and the fame

Brought us together

To play the game

And we played it, again and again and again

And it was extraordinary~

Don’t forget us, ‘T.’

We’ll be right here

Love you,

Stevie”