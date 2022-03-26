Taylor Hawkins Mourned by Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Barker & More: ‘The World Was Lucky to Have His Gifts’

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The Foo Fighters announced news of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death on their social accounts late Friday (March 25), stunning the band’s fans and peers alike.

Hawkins’ musical contemporaries immediately took to Twitter and Instagram to share their RIP messages for the drummer and to celebrate his “spirit and unstoppable rock power,” as Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave’s Tom Morello put it. Ozzy Osbourne remembered Hawkins as “a great person and an amazing musician.” Kiss’ Paul Stanley wrote that he was “speechless and gutted” by the news.

In the Foo Fighters’ own statement, the band highlighted the 50-year-old’s “musical spirit and infectious laughter.”

Below, find updating musician reaction to the news:

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

taylor…💔💔💔 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 26, 2022

Thank you people of #Bogota @Festereopicnic_ for the love tonight. We had to play from our hearts for @foofighters & #RIPTaylorHawkins. They're one of the best bands around. We love them and all of you. Thanks for helping us get through a tough night. pic.twitter.com/3lbYN6p9tv — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

Sending love and light to the whole Foo fighters family,friends and fans. Rest in power Taylor. 🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) March 26, 2022

I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed. Blessings to the family and to the band. I’m so sorry for your loss. Taylor you will be missed! 💔💔💜💜🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #drummer pic.twitter.com/FJAFQOa76X — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

Tristeza absoluta por la partida de Taylor Hawkins…Sincero pésame a la familia @foofighters Literal en shock… — Juanes (@juanes) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Such a great person gone way too soon. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 26, 2022

My heart is broken. This is devastating. Our love goes out to the Foos and their families https://t.co/O3FP7BfnkJ — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) March 26, 2022

GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

At a loss for words. Grateful for the art he shared while he was here. Such awful news 😔 https://t.co/1gpiZOP2Fi — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 26, 2022

irreparable la pérdida de Taylor Hawkins (baterista de Foo Fighters) descanse en paz 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Tremenda pena 😔

el rock otra vez está de luto.

Repito,

irreparable pérdida carajo! — Pepe Aguilar (@PepeAguilar) March 26, 2022

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

Ugh man. Sad to hear about Taylor Hawkins. Love to his family and friends. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022