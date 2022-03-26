×
Taylor Hawkins Mourned by Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Barker & More: ‘The World Was Lucky to Have His Gifts’

The Foo Fighters drummer was 50 years old.

Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters announced news of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death on their social accounts late Friday (March 25), stunning the band’s fans and peers alike.

Hawkins’ musical contemporaries immediately took to Twitter and Instagram to share their RIP messages for the drummer and to celebrate his “spirit and unstoppable rock power,” as Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave’s Tom Morello put it. Ozzy Osbourne remembered Hawkins as “a great person and an amazing musician.” Kiss’ Paul Stanley wrote that he was “speechless and gutted” by the news.

In the Foo Fighters’ own statement, the band highlighted the 50-year-old’s “musical spirit and infectious laughter.”

Below, find updating musician reaction to the news:

