Tay Lautner Posed With the Famous Cleaning Cart at the Eras Tour & Taylor Lautner Had the Funniest Response

Tay Lautner proved once again that she’s the ultimate Swiftie by referencing a fan theory-turned-fact on Instagram.

In the last slide of the photo dump shared to Instagram on Monday (July 24), Tay is seen posing with a thumbs up in front of a cleaning cart. The cleaning cart has become a joke among fans during The Eras tour, as it was once a theory that Taylor Swift travels to the stage undercover in the cart before the show starts.

However, one concertgoer in attendance at the trio of Eras Tour shows in Arlington, Texas, proved the theory to be correct via a TikTok that shows the superstar apparently hiding in the fake cleaning cart as two crew members roll her to her starting spot underneath the stage. At the end of the video, a door on the side of the cart opens and Swift — immediately recognizable with her sparkly outfit and blonde hair — appears to stride out.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In response to Tay’s Instagram selfie with the cart, her husband and actor Taylor Lautner (yes, they’re both named Taylor Lautner) took to the comment section to hilariously ask, “So you just left her in the cart?”

Earlier this month, Swift debuted the first music video from her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album at the first Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. The Twilight actor, Joey King and Presley Cash, who all starred in the video, also joined the singer onstage to celebrate the video’s premiere.

Swift and Taylor also dated back in 2009, and it is rumored that her hit song “Back to December” is about their breakup.

See Tay’s post and Taylor’s comment via a fan Reddit post below